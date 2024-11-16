Source: Warriors qualify for Afcon -Newsday Zimbabwe

The Warriors have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals after securing second spot in Group J of the qualifiers with a 1-1 draw with Kenya at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.

Zimbabwe’s national football team have now qualified for the last four Africa Cup Nations tournaments they have been involved in.

They only missed the last one due to a Fifa ban.

Spurred on by a colorful crowd Zimbabwe produced a tidy performance to secure the point they needed.

Tawanda Maswanhise scored for Zimbabwe after 32 minutes but Michael Olunga canceled the goal out after 51 minutes.

Zimbabwe then tightened things at the back and went on the offensive which helped them maintain the scoreline.