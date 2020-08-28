WATCH – Abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa caught on CCTV

Zimbabwe’s crisis continues to escalate and in these treacherous times the ZANU PF government continues to blatantly deny that there are human rights violations and abductions, however, new undeniable CCTV evidence showing Tawanda Muchehiwa’s abduction has emerged via ZimLive.

The CCTV footage shows how suspected state agents meticulously executed Muchehiwa’s abduction with such precision and manoeuvre typical of a movie scene in an action packed thriller.