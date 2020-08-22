WATCH – Bishops stand their ground on pastoral letter condemning crackdown

Journalist Takunda Mandura interviews Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) secretary general Bishop Fradereck Chiromba on their current position concerning the pastoral letter they issued condemning human rights abuses by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Chiromba says their stand their ground on the pastoral letter they issued and stresses that there is need for a national dialogue with all stakeholders to remedy the ongoing Zimbabwean crisis.