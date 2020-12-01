WATCH: Dramatic scenes as Mary Chiwenga arrives at court in ambulance

Dramatic scenes as Mary Chiwenga, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga arrives at the Harare Magistrates Court in an ambulance.

Source: WATCH: Dramatic scenes as Mary Chiwenga arrives at court in ambulance – Nehanda TV

 

