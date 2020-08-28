WATCH – Nick Mangwana uses cheap propaganda to sanitize Mnangagwa’s image 

Ministry of information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana resorts to superfluous propaganda to falsely document the achievements of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his two year tenure as Zimbabwe’s leader.

In this two minute publicity stunt video Mangwana erroneously portrays Mnangagwa as a reformer, and statesman in the forefront of Zimbabwe’s economic boom.

Mangwana completely overlooks how corruption and ongoing human rights violations, being perpetrated by Mnangagwa’s regime have immensely contributed to the country’s deteriorating economy.

