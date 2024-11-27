Source: Watchdog bemoans violence against female politicians -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Election Resource Electoral Resource Center (ERC) says the continued use of violence against women in politics is an assault on the country’s electoral processes.

In a statement to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, ERC said the violence discourages women participating in elections.

“ERC rightly acknowledges that in the context of elections, violence against women undermines the very foundations of a free and fair electoral environment,” the statement read.

“GBV not only jeopardizes the integrity of electoral processes but also discourages women from participating in elections, thereby silencing their voices. GBV is a major obstacle to women’s political participation and, by extension, democracy.”

In 2020, three female opposition activists Cecilia Chimbiri, Joana Mamombe and Netsai Marova were abducted by unknown assailants, and reportedly sexually abused and tortured, after protesting against poor health service delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police later charged them with faking their abduction.

The electoral watchdog said Zimbabwe must enact necessary legal and political reforms to guarantee equal and full participation of women.

“Violence in elections promotes exclusion of women which then compromises the integrity of electoral processes, making it challenging to ensure free and fair elections.

“By discouraging women from participating in elections, violence against women in elections silences their voices and perspectives, undermining democracy.”

“It’s essential to recognize the severity of this issue and work collectively to prevent violence against women in elections, ensuring that women’s voices are heard and valued in the electoral process,” added ERC.

According to available statistics, the country recorded a decline from 14,8% in 2018 to 11% in the August 20233 elections.

Only one female candidate was contesting the presidential election, Elisabeth Valerio, compared to four in 2018.

Another female presidential candidate, Linda Masarira, lost a High Court challenge to have her name included on the ballot paper.