Source: Water supply enough until rainy season: ZINWA –Newsday Zimbabwe

Kariba dam

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) says water levels in the country have increased.

In a statement, Zinwa said as at February 6, 2023, national dam levels now stand at 86.7% while Mazowe Dam continues to rise and is now 87.2% full.

Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga said this means the dams have sufficient water until the next rainy season.

“This means the major dams are holding enough water for irrigation and urban water supply until the next rainy season,” she said.

Dam levels rose from 81.3% last year in December to 86.7% this February, 2023.

Zinwa said Tugwi-Makosi is now 92,1% full, Lake Mutirikwi 94,6%, Manyame 79,9%, Osborne 74,6%, Mazvikadei 75,9%, Manyuchi 83,0%, Manjirenji 58,0%, Sebakwe 76,7%, Chivero 85,5%, Insiza 64,2%, Zhove 77,3%, Arcadia 93,2%, Mtshabezi 69,0%, Samembura 101,0% and Silalabuhwa 74,9%.

“Some of the dams are already filled up and spilling. These include Rusape Dam, Wenimbi Dam, and Bangazaan.”