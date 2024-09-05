Source: WCoZ challenges Mpilo Hospital on child mortality surge – #Asakhe – CITE

The Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) has called on Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo to address the alarming rise in child mortality rates, following a report revealing a significant increase in neonatal deaths earlier this year.

Led by Bulawayo Chapter Chairperson Sibonile Ngwenya, WCoZ representatives visited the hospital on Tuesday, demanding accountability and immediate action from hospital authorities.

This follows a July 2024 report by CITE, which revealed that Mpilo Hospital recorded 280 child deaths between January and April 2024, with neonatal deaths constituting the majority.

Despite assurances from the Ministry of Health and Child Care that measures were being taken to protect pregnant women and newborns, the statistics from Mpilo point to a troubling trend in preventable deaths at one of the region’s key healthcare facilities.

In a formal complaint submitted to the hospital’s Public Relations Office, WCoZ expressed deep concern over the high mortality rate and demanded to know what actions the hospital has taken to address the crisis.

“The Bulawayo Chapter has noted with concern that Mpilo Central Hospital has recorded a total of 280 child deaths over the past four months, with neonatal deaths accounting for many of these. This is a distressing revelation for the bereaved families and Bulawayo at large,” the complaint stated.

The coalition emphasised the urgency of the matter, citing Section 76 (1) of the Zimbabwean Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to basic healthcare services, including reproductive healthcare.

“The recent surge in infant mortality rates at this hospital is alarming and unacceptable. Despite international efforts to reduce child mortality, our facility has seen a disturbing trend of preventable deaths. Inadequate staffing, outdated equipment, and insufficient training for healthcare personnel have contributed to substandard care,” the complaint continued. “Moreover, inadequate antenatal and postnatal care, poor infection control, and delayed referrals have exacerbated the situation.”

WCoZ highlighted that neonatal mortality remains a pressing global issue, with approximately 2.8 million newborns dying each year, mostly in low- and middle-income countries.

“In Zimbabwe, the neonatal mortality rate stands at 34 deaths per 1,000 live births, exceeding the regional average. Prematurity, birth asphyxia, and infections account for many of these deaths. Despite progress, Zimbabwe aims to reduce its neonatal mortality rate to 12 deaths per 1,000 live births by 2030, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals,” the coalition stated.

WCoZ called for an investigation into the causes of the neonatal deaths and urged the hospital to improve its service delivery, particularly in maternity and neonatal care.

“Urgent attention and investment in newborn care are crucial to address this critical public health concern and ensure the country meets its targets,” the coalition stressed. “It is important to investigate what is causing these neonatal deaths at Mpilo Hospital and amplify the need for improved service delivery in government hospitals.”

During their visit, WCoZ members engaged with hospital officials, including the Public Relations Office, who promised to forward their concerns to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Narcisius Dzvanga.

The coalition also requested access to current statistics on infant mortality to assess the effectiveness of any measures the hospital has implemented.

“Granting WCoZ access to current statistics will be greatly appreciated as this will enable the women’s movement to gauge the effectiveness of measures employed in responding to this crisis,” the coalition said.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised by other patients about inadequate care at Mpilo, citing instances where newborns were removed from incubators prematurely to make room for other babies with critical conditions, potentially compromising their health.

Additional issues include a lack of basic amenities such as water, with some women in the maternity ward forced to bring water from home or use buckets, creating an unhealthy environment.

One patient expressed disappointment with the hospital’s conditions, recounting an experience where women were told to bring water from home. “There is no water in the hospital, or women must fill buckets. These are women who have just given birth or are bleeding, who need a clean toilet and a generally clean environment,” the patient said.

Hospital sources revealed that Mpilo Central Hospital is grappling with severe resource shortages, including a lack of medical equipment and staff. “The hospital has limited resources,” one source said. “There’s no medication or water; we have the knowledge to save lives but nothing to use.”

The hospital’s challenges are further compounded by staffing issues, with doctors overburdened and key specialists unavailable for extended periods. “The only neurosurgeon was on leave for two months, and during that time, people were not operated on,” another source disclosed.

WCoZ has requested that the hospital’s management provide a detailed response to their concerns, including specific measures taken to reduce infant mortality and improve overall care.

“We expect prompt and decisive action from Mpilo Central Hospital to address this critical issue,” said Ngwenya. “As we await a response from the hospital, the community is also watching closely, hoping for improvements at Mpilo.”