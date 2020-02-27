The people of Zimbabwe are ready for action so as to send a sonorous message to the illegitimate regime that citizens cannot be taken for granted, said the people’s President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Source: We are ready for action – President Chamisa – The Zimbabwean

President Chamisa was addressing a tumultuous crowd at the Morgan Tsvangirai lecture hosted at a city hotel by the MDC’s Harare province in conjunction with the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai School of Leadership and Ideology Development (SOLID).“We are the best because we learnt from the best. Morgan Tsvangirai taught us that we must use peace to confront guns and violence.

This is the year of action. They will try to shoot us and whenever you see anyone using guns, you must know that they are cowards,” the people’s President told the teeming crowd. He said Zimbabweans were ready to peacefully confront the dictatorship, said President Chamisa, who frequently interspersed his speech by questioning the crowd whether they were ready for action, to which there a deafening din as the mammoth crowd responded in the affirmative. The guest speaker at the memorial lecture, Dr Ibbo Mandaza, said the late people’s icon, Dr Tsvangirai, left a rich legacy of service and sacrifice.

He said through the MDC, formed by the late icon and others, President Tsvangirai taught Zimbabweans of the glaring limitations of the glaring limitations of the liberation struggle. He said while the liberation movement had brought political independence, it had glaringly lacked the capacity to govern and to turn around the economy. “In government, especially this government, we have men and women with absolutely no clue,” Dr. Mandaza said to rapturous applause. He said President Tsvangirai’s legacy of courage and bravery was second to none.

The late icon’s brother, Manase Tsvangirai, said his brother was a torch-bearer and urged the MDC leadership to remain united until victory was achieved. He said the democratic struggle must not be betrayed and urged elected deployees of the party, particularly MPs and councilors, to remain grounded in the people and not to abandon the people who voted for them. The party’s chairperson for Harare province, Hon. Wellington Chikombo walked the crowd through the life of the late icon, which showed that he was a man of tenacity and courage. He said the late icon was brutalized, harassed and charged with treason but remained focused on the struggle.

President Chamisa said apart from the Morgan Tsvangirai Memorial Lectures, which would become an annual event, the party was consulting with the family with a view to forming the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai Foundation so that the icon’s name would remain embedded and etched in the national psyche.