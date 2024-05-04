We believe in you, President tells ZDF 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Mnangagwa congratulates best cadet officer Hapawori Shephered, who was presented with a Sword of Honour at the Commissioning Parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course at the Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Blessings Chidakwa in GWERU

Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) should always defend the secure and stable environment prevailing in the country for the attainment of Vision 2030 while embracing science, technology, and innovation to broaden capabilities within the military sector, the President said yesterday.

ZDF, which is the “People’s Force”, has always effectively defended the beloved country, guaranteeing peace and tranquillity which are the cornerstones for development.

President Mnangagwa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, commended the ZDF while presiding over the commissioning of the 39th Commissioning Parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course 3/39/22 at Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru comprising 182 Officer Cadets, 44 of whom were females.

Among the group, one was seconded to Russia for further military training.

President Mnangagwa started by inspecting a Guard of Honour, before the parade, comprising of the graduating Officer Cadets and supporting detachments from 1 Infantry, Presidential Guard, Mechanised and Artillery Brigades, Commando, Parachute, Mounted and Air Defence Regiments, marched past in slow and quick time.

The Officer Cadets then took their Oath of Allegiance.

The President presented awards for excelling officer cadets, with Hapawori Shepherd receiving the President’s Sword of Honour for being the outstanding officer.

President Mnangagwa commended the ZDF for a sterling role in moulding officers of excellence who can defend the nation with pride.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces should always defend the secure and stable environment, which is necessary for the attainment of our Vision to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“Following this graduation, huge responsibilities, associated with the ranks of officers, are reposed on you to command men and women whose duty is to safeguard the independence, territorial integrity and prosperity of our country,” he said.

The ZDF Commander-in-Chief urged the Officer Cadets to embrace the responsibilities that come with their commissioning.

“As you stand on the verge of your military careers, be encouraged by the fact that we believe in you and look up to you with hope and confidence. Go forth to your various stations and lead with unwavering integrity, boldness and compassion,” he said.

“The road ahead will, at times, be tough, but exciting, and rewarding, helping to develop sound character and resilience. Be humble, lead with your heart, and serve with purpose. I have every confidence that you will be able to ‘Lead, Excel, and Overcome’, in line with the Oath of Allegiance you have taken today.”

President Mnangagwa also hailed the training on Information Communication Technology (ICT) undertaken during the course.

“Capabilities in this regard will go a long way towards enriching the understanding of computerised military equipment and the impact of technology in the realm of modern warfare by our young officers, especially in view of developments in artificial intelligence,” he said.

“I challenge the Zimbabwe Defence Forces across its training institutions, departments and agencies to scale up focus on innovation and technology development to leap forward and broaden our capabilities within the military sector.”

President Mnangagwa said it was also pleasing that the Zimbabwe Military Academy continues to facilitate visits by cadets to liberation war shrines, with the latest group having toured Chimoio in Mozambique and Freedom Camp in Zambia, as well as the Kamungoma Battle Site in Gutu.

“In line with the ongoing recognition and memorialisation of historic aspects of our liberation war heritage, I challenge the Defence Forces to broaden the number of sites visited and extend the opportunity of such tours to already serving members,” he said.

“Such exposure must serve as a constant reminder of the need to jealously guard and bravely defend our independence, freedom, and democracy for perpetuity.”

President Mnangagwa said the commissioning Parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course, signifies the institution’s adherence to its mandate of injecting well-trained young and professional officers into the Zimbabwe National Army.

“The past 21 months have seen these young cadets on parade, undergo a gruelling period of unique mental, physical and intellectual training.

“Throughout the period, graduands have demonstrated great resolve, determination and commitment to meet the required training standards of this Academy and indeed the Zimbabwe National Army,” he said.

President Mnangagwa challenged the Regular Officer Cadets to step up to the call of duty and serve with dedication and integrity as has been the norm exhibited for over four decades by generations of Zimbabwe National Army officers.

“Serving in the Defence Forces is a life of service to our great nation and entails placing the interests of our people and country ahead of personal interests. This calls for the highest standards of honour and integrity amongst you.

“Always remember that you are not just joining an organisation; you are becoming part of a broader family which also thrives on honour, respect, courage, decisiveness, dependability, initiative and tact,” he said.

The ZDF Commander in Chief said the inclusion of the Civil Military Relations package has been crucial for a strong and disciplined Defence Force.

“As our future military leaders, it is essential that you have a deep understanding and appreciation of our national values and ethos. As Commander in Chief, I demand unflinching patriotism and loyalty, while discipline, sacrifice, dependability and selflessness must be exhibited at all times.

“More so that our military is a unifying force, which comes from the people as well as protects them and defends our national identity, rich history, unity, peace and harmony,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also hailed the tremendous efforts being made by the ZDF to raise the enrolment figures of female officer cadets.

He thanked families and loved ones for the unwavering support through sacrifices and encouragement that they provided to the graduands for them to reach the milestone.