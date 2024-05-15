Source: We have nothing to hide: Mafume -Newsday Zimbabwe

Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume, yesterday directed council’s secretariat to comply with the commission of inquiry set up by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to investigate the affairs and the running of the city.

Harare mayor, Jacob Mafume, yesterday directed council’s secretariat to comply with the commission of inquiry set up by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to investigate the affairs and the running of the city.

Speaking during a full council meeting yesterday in Harare, Mafume said the city had nothing to hide.

“The inquiry will help us to answer some of the questions that we also have been asking.

“We are a public entity; we are an institution of record so we have nothing to hide,” he said.

“We urge that our secretariat be in the process of preparing the relevant documents for the commission. There are consequences if we do not co-operate with commissions of this nature.

“We are happy that the President of the country is also asking the questions that we have been asking. I hope now you understand why it is important to run the city diligently,”

Mnangagwa on Friday appointed retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda to chair the commission.

The commission will submit a report to the President within three months of completion of the inquiry.

The commission will also investigate management of revenue generated through special vehicle companies and other out-sourced arrangements, reasons behind the failure to operate an Enterprise Resource Planning system, procedures of management, sell or lease or transfer of the local authority’s properties to private entities as well as the convening of council meetings among, others.

The commission has also been tasked to “investigate compliance with procurement laws, inclusive of disposal of assets and compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act [Chapter 22:23]”.