‘We recognise sacrifices made by war vets’

Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Detainees, and Restrictees, Cde Douglas Mahiya, highlighted the importance of such programmes, particularly as the country approaches Independence Day.

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

As Zimbabwe prepares to mark 45 years of independence on April 18, the Government has intensified efforts to improve the welfare of war veterans, ensuring they benefit from the freedom they helped secure.

In a heart-warming gesture of recognition and support, Zimbabwean liberation war veteran Cde Murambiwa Mujuru was on Saturday handed the keys to a brand new three-bedroom home in Murehwa.

The house, provided under the Presidential War Veterans Fund, is a direct initiative of President Mnangagwa aimed at improving the welfare of former freedom fighters.

The provision of housing and other support services for war veterans is part of the Second Republic’s broader commitment to honouring those who fought for Zimbabwe’s sovereignty.

Ahead of this year’s Uhuru celebrations that will be held in Gokwe, such Government programmes highlight the ongoing legacy of the liberation struggle and the need to uplift those who sacrificed for the nation to be free.

War veterans remain a crucial pillar of the nation, and their inclusion in economic empowerment programmes, housing schemes, and other social services is seen as a key priority.

The official handover ceremony of Cde Mujuru’s house was attended by top-ranking Government and ruling Zanu PF party officials.

For Cde Mujuru, the moment was overwhelming.

Expressing his gratitude, he described the new home as a tremendous blessing.

“This house gives me a sense of security and dignity. I never expected such a generous gift, and I am truly thankful to President Mnangagwa, Special Presidential Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara, and the entire leadership of the war veterans,” he said.

His selection as a beneficiary was based on his dire need for improved living conditions, according to Zanu PF War Veterans League Mashonaland East Chair, Cde Daniel Matengo.

“Cde Mujuru was meticulously chosen due to concerns regarding his welfare. This initiative is part of a broader programme to assist war veterans who are in need,” he said.

With just weeks to go before the commemorations, the provision of houses and welfare support for war veterans stands as a testament to President Mnangagwa’s promise to ensure that those who fought for the country’s freedom continue to benefit from the independence they helped achieve.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Tungwarara revealed that the house was constructed in three weeks.

“I called Cde Daniel Garwe (ZANU PF Mashonaland East provincial chair) to secure the stand, and he acted swiftly.

“Soon after that, I deployed my team, and in just three weeks, the house was completed,” he said.

Dr Tungwarara said this initiative was more than just providing shelter, it was about restoring dignity and security to those who had selflessly fought for the nation’s freedom.

The gesture comes as the nation prepares to celebrate its 45th Independence Anniversary on April 18, reinforcing the Government’s dedication to honouring the heroes of the liberation struggle.

“We recognise the immense sacrifices made by our war veterans, and we are dedicated to enhancing their quality of life.

“President Mnangagwa has, therefore, sent his advisor, Dr Tungwarara, to officially hand over this house on his behalf,” he said.

The event also coincided with the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund in Mashonaland East Province.

The Presidential War Veterans Fund is part of a wider Government driven initiative to support those who fought for Zimbabwe’s liberation.

It seeks to provide housing, financial aid, and social support to former combatants, ensuring that their sacrifices are not forgotten.

The Government has pledged to roll out more support programmes to ensure that war veterans and their families enjoy a dignified and comfortable life.

At least US$1,5 million has so far been allocated for the Presidential War Veterans Fund, with each province receiving US$150 000 as part of ongoing efforts to economically empower the country’s liberators.

The fund, officially launched in Harare, will provide interest-free loans to war veterans, enabling them to start businesses and achieve self-sufficiency.