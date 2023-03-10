Source: We spoke with the Zimbabwean Social Media Director of the infamous IG hotbed The Shade Room on the world of media and how African women are centering themselves in it.

Social media, according to researchers, came into fruition too, “facilitate the creation and sharing of information, ideas, interests, and other forms of expression through virtual communities and networks.” As humans do, we took it and ran. Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and the rest of the App store’s children have bred community engagement out of the wazoo, invigorating a newly formed global community where everyone is involved in everyone else’s business.