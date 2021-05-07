“We Will Defend Our Constitution”

“A Constitution cannot just be changed as if it is the code of conduct for a burial society,” charged Dr. Musa Kika the Executive Director of the Forum, in his opening address on why the Amendment Bill is bad for the nation. He said these amendments are turning back the clock to where we were before 2013.

ZCTU President Mr. Peter Mutasa emphasised that it is time for people to fight collectively. “We call for a second National Working Peoples’ Convention,” said Mr. Mutasa inviting the people of Zimbabwe to unite and strategise against the increasing repression and poverty.

We Lead Director and leading anti-amendment activist Namatai Kwekweza said the future of young people depends on the Constitution. “These people (the government) are altering the standard upon which Zimbabweans agreed in 2013 to be governed.” Said Namatai.

Amai Takaedza, a ZimRights activist from Masvingo said as rural citizens, they were still waiting to see the 2013 Constitution in action, only to be told that it’s already being changed. “Chinhu choruzhinji chinongoda jekerere. Apa pakuita zvekudzvanyirirana.” (A public process must be done transparently. What we are seeing is repression.”

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said all the problems Zimbabwe is facing can be traced back to a failure to uphold the values of Constitutionalism by the current government. He said the solution lies in ensuring that communities understand the link between their problems and lack of Constitutionalism. He urged young people as the agents of change to go out into the communities and explain to their mothers and parents why the constitution matters. “Do so in the language that they understand. Do not take the elitist debate to the rural areas.”