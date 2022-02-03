Source: “We will defend the revolution” | The Herald

Zanu PF Youth League acting secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tendai Chirau, (second right), flanked by other members of national executive. — File Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Gibson Nyikadzino Herald Correspondent

The ZANU PF National Youth League Executive has endorsed the candidature of President Mnangagwa for the 2023 presidential elections and pledged to defend the revolution through democratic means.

The league said it is strategising and mobilising party structures to deliver victory for the party in the upcoming by-elections and ultimately the 2023 harmonised elections.

They also said they will embark on a process to inculcate party values to the youth by working with the Chitepo School of Ideology.

“In the upcoming by-elections, we believe in protecting and defending the revolution. We will support our leader President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi, the league’s spokesperson.