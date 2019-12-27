‘We’d Prefer the Food’: Zimbabwe Fears a Famine Is in Its Future 

0

Source: ‘We’d Prefer the Food’: Zimbabwe Fears a Famine Is in Its Future – The New York Times

Government dysfunction, an economic meltdown, drought and a calamitous flood have plunged Zimbabwe into a hunger crisis.

Credit…Jekesai Njikizana/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
HARARE, Zimbabwe — The people lined up early for a chance to buy subsidized maize meal from the government-run Grain Marketing Board depot in Harare, at prices they could afford. After three hours, a guard emerged to announce that the depot’s supply was rotten so there would be none for sale that day.

Related posts:

  1. 5 public entities face reform 
  2. Little cheer in 2020 budget 
  3. Govt plugs maize, wheat leakages 
  4. Govt changes subsidy model 
  5. Subsidy on roller meal starts
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *