Weekend in jail for US$2m fraud suspect 

Yeukai Karengezeka–Court Correspondent

Commerce Veritas chief executive Martin Tswarai Mutenda, who allegedly defrauded the son of the late Transport Minister and national hero, Cde Joel Biggie Matiza of US$2 million in a botched business deal, will spend the weekend in jail after the State opposed bail.

Mutenda (55), whose company is involved in civil engineering, is appearing before Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei.

The State led evidence from the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Dai Chimutsa, who told the court that there was overwhelming evidence against Mutenda, including some bank statements of receipts of money paid by the complainant, Mr Batsi Joel Matiza.

He also said Mutenda has a South African permanent residency permit making him a flight risk.

Ruling on the bail application would be handed down on Monday.

Det Serg Chimutsa, said Mutenda was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on his way from South Africa.

Mr Batsi Matiza is son to the late Cde Matiza and was appointed executor of the estate of his late mother, Mrs Lillian Matiza.

Prosecutor Ms Mercy Masamvi alleged that in June 2022, Mutenda who was already in the construction business, purported to enter into a construction business partnership with the late Mrs Matiza.

In this agreement, Mutenda misrepresented to Mrs Matiza that herself, Jorome Leroy and Taurai Negonde, would become directors of the company and that he would be appointed as company secretary.

Mrs Matiza would be given a payment of US$2 million at the end of the construction project. In exchange for this, Mrs Matiza would provide a pneumatic roller, paver, a roller and office furniture, which she took from her company called Studio Arts (Pvt) Ltd.

Mrs Matiza died in November last year and her estate was registered with the Master of High Court, and her son was duly appointed as the executor of the estate.

In December last year, Mr Batsi Matiza approached Mutenda asking him to transfer the money due to his mother to the Biggie Joel Trust, where he and his siblings are beneficiaries, but Mutenda refused.

Investigations revealed that Mutenda had misrepresented the structure of the company and payment of the US$2 million.

As a result of his actions, Mr Batsi Matiza suffered a total prejudice of approximately US$2 million and nothing was recovered.