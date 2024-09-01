Source: Weekly Bulletin on Outbreaks and other Emergencies: Week 31: 28 July – 04 August 2024 (Data as reported by: 17:00; 4 August 2024)
- Cholera in Zimbabwe (End of outbreak declaration)
- Mpox in Burundi
For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation, is provided.
A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have been controlled and closed.
Major issues include
The end of a cholera outbreak, which started on 12 February 2023 in Chegutu District in Zimbabwe, was declared after 18 months of protracted response. The outbreak, which spread to various regions of the country, was primarily driven by contaminated water sources and inadequate sanitation facilities. Collaborative efforts by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, WHO, and several implementing partners are commendable in controlling the outbreak. Cholera outbreaks in Zimbabwe have historically been linked to issues with water and sanitation infrastructure. Therefore, by prioritising prevention strategies and community engagement, the government can build on this progress and work towards a future free from the threat of cholera in Zimbabwe.
COMMENTS