Weekly Monitoring Report 12-21 June 2023

On 31 May 2023, His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, through Statutory
Instrument (SI) 85 of 2023 proclaimed 23 August 2023 as the date Zimbabwe will go for harmonized
elections. In the proclamation, 21 June 2023 was set as the date on which the nomination court would
sit to receive the nomination of party-list candidates. Furthermore, the proclamation also set 2 October
2023 as the run-off date should it become necessary. The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum (the
Forum) consequently embarked on a monitoring and documentation exercise of the pre-electoral
environment which would run from the date of proclamation to the day of the actual poll on 23 August.
This is consistent with the Forum’s mandate of coordinating the human rights agenda in Zimbabwe
through consistently monitoring the human rights environment, analysing national trends and designing
advocacy strategies to promote and protect human rights for all.
