Source: ‘We’re ready for DCC polls’ | The Herald

Minister Lovemore Matuke

Mashonaland West Bureau

Elections for Zanu PF’s District Coordinating Committees to be held across the country in three weeks will be conducted under fair and democratic conditions, a senior party official has said.

Speaking during the Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting aimed at deliberating on DCC elections, Zanu PF Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke said the party will employ strategies to avoid vote rigging, buying and imposition of candidates.

Unlike the previous DCC structures that had executive power to resolve and come up with important decisions, the revived structures will see DCC members having administrative roles and relay information between district and provincial structures.

“As we prepare for the election, a detailed circular on who qualifies will be availed soon, but for the youths, any party member below the age of 35 qualifies,” said Cde Matuke.

“As the Department of Security, we want to ensure that these elections are done in a fair and democratic manner, thus leadership including Central Committee and provincial members should desist from imposing candidates.”

Cde Matuke, who is also the Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, warned everyone interested in participating in the DCC polls to desist from vote buying.

“Of all the seats, secretaries for youths, women affairs and war veterans, will be voted for by their respective district wings,” he said.

Party members were also warned against abusing the social media and circulating messages that denigrate the party and its leadership.

National Deputy Political Commissar, Cde Omega Hungwe reiterated the need to have democratic elections.

“Vote counting in the coming DCC elections will be done at each polling station to avoid rigging,” she said.

Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, said the province was strong and working towards winning the 2023 elections resoundingly.

Zanu PF Youth League’s acting deputy secretary Cde Tendai Chirau also attended the meeting and warned against social media abuse, which he said should be used to help the party get the five million voters targeted for 2023 harmonised elections.