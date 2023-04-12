Wet spell set to continue 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news

People run for cover to shield themselves from rains that caught scores flat-footed in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Nicholas Bakili

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Isolated showers, drizzle and rain coupled with a bit of lightning and thunder being experienced in Matabeleland South, Masvingo, southern parts of Midlands, Manicaland and parts of Mashonaland East will last until tomorrow, as a cloud band crosses the country from Botswana, the Meteorological Services Department said yesterday.

The department said the late rains seen yesterday were normal and came towards the end of the rainy season.

In an interview, Met Department head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma said clouds will be starting to clear, giving mostly sunny conditions over Matabeland South, Masvingo province as well as Manicaland tomorrow.

“We had a cloud band that was passing across the country from Botswana,” he said. “This gave us cloudy conditions over much of the country with isolated showers in a number of areas coupled with a bit of lightning and thunder, but this is very seasonal and comes towards the end of the rainy season.

“We are expecting cooler conditions over the south and this should give us rain and a bit of drizzle over Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces, as well as southern parts of the Midlands and Manicaland and parts of Mashonaland East as of tomorrow (today), but as we get into Thursday, we are expecting normal conditions over these areas.”

Two weeks ago, Mr Ngoma said the rainy season was now largely over, with no significant rain expected that could impact on the growing season until the new season starts near the end of the year.

He said there was still a good chance of isolated light showers this month.

Since the rainfall season was coming to a close, the Met department would continue monitoring and advising people according to the conditions prevailing over the country and the region.