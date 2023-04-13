Source: We’ve set up more drug rehab centres: ED –Newsday Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said government had designated more screening and counselling centres for drug and illegal substance abusers.

Zimbabwe is in the throes of a drug addiction crisis, affecting mostly the youth, with existing rehabilitation centres unable to cope with rising demand for counselling and rehabilitation services.

The centres are estimated to be holding or treating about 5 000 people at any time, while thousands more are said to suffering without assistance.

“The government is rolling out outpatient psycho-social support centres designed to provide screening and counselling services as well as awareness and prevention services to people affected by drugs and families,” Mnangagwa said in Bulawayo yesterday while addressing youths at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds.

“These services are set to ensure the successful reintegration of former drug users back into society.

“It is my expectation that the $500 million availed by my government under the drug and substance abuse mitigation fund will accelerate high impact activities and results in this fight to end drug abuse. These activities should reach out to every corner of Zimbabwe, no one and no place should be left behind.”

Last year, Mnangagwa said government was planning to amend laws to tackle drug abuse and increase penalties for peddlers.

Police have since last year embarked on an operation targeting suspected drug havens and peddlers.

Critics have said the operation has been targeting low-key runners, leaving out the big mafia behind the illicit dealings.

“I challenge the private sector to partner government and local authorities in both rural areas and urban areas for the provision of requisite infrastructure and facilities towards promoting healthy lifestyle, especially among our youths,” Mnangagwa said.

In a related matter, a police officer, Harrison Muzawetu, appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa for facilitating the smuggling of drugs.

His trial continues on April 24.

Allegations are that sometime in 2019, Muzawethu met suspected drug dealer Oshilla Chikwena who wanted assistance to smuggle drugs from India.

Muzawethu then flew to New Dehli, India on April 7, 2019 through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and returned on April 15, 2019 with the drugs. Detectives, however, received a tip off that Chikwena was dealing in dangerous drugs and arrested her. She then implicated Muzawethu and revealed that she had paid him R15 000 to help her smuggle the drugs into the country.