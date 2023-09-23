WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, August 2023 – Zimbabwe

Situation Report in English on Zimbabwe about Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment and more; published on 22 Sep 2023 by WFP
In Numbers
16 MT of food assistance distributed
USD 471,395 cash-based transfers made
USD 68 m next six months (September 23 – February 24) net funding requirements
22,421 people assisted in August 2023 through in-kind food and cash transfers
Operational Updates
- WFP is utilising its urban cash assistance as a platform to support gender transformative actions through the Stopping Abuse and Female Exploitation (SAFE) programme to prevent violence against women and girls in Zimbabwe. WFP partnered with Musasa Project to provide post gender violence care services to survivors of gender-based violence. The services include counselling, legal protection services, referrals to higher levels of care, and emergency transport to access specialized services. Services are provided through different facilities including a static and a mobile one-stop centre, and a toll-free line.
- WFP continually works to provide technical assistance to social protection and emergency preparedness and response institutions in Zimbabwe, aimed at enhancing the social and humanitarian framework. WFP participated in a post payment verification exercise conducted by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare in Umzingwane district under the Harmonized Social Cash Transfer Programme (HSCT). This provided an opportunity for WFP to better understand the HSCT programme and share experiences on the delivery of cash in urban areas.
- WFP collaborated with UNICEF, FAO and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to strengthen the nutrition emergency preparedness and response to national, provincial and district nutritionists. Trainings were undertaken to ensure better integration of nutrition into emergency programming. The sessions culminated in the development of a draft National Plan for Nutrition in Emergencies.
- WFP is strengthening the communities’ resilience to future shocks and stressors through provision of tailored trainings and the creation of productive assets, while simultaneously providing food assistance to address immediate food needs. In August, WFP carried out double distributions of food to targeted communities.
