Situation Report in English on Zimbabwe and 1 other country about Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, Drought and more; published on 3 Jan 2024 by WFP
Source: WFP Zimbabwe Country Brief, November 2023 – Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb
In Numbers
- 1,150 MT of food assistance distributed
- USD 454,412 cash-based transfers
- USD 32 m next six months (December 23 – May 24) net funding requirements
- 122,892 people assisted in November 2023 through in-kind food and cash transfers
Operational Updates
- WFP is responding to the needs of the food insecure population in Zimbabwe through the urban cash transfer programme and support to refugees. In November, WFP and partners assisted 38,000 people with food assistance through the urban cash transfers in two domains and the support to refugees.
- WFP activities are complementary and layered to provide more and broader assistance. Resources permitting, WFP increasingly layers its urban cash transfers with urban resilience activities to develop resilient capacities of targeted urban communities, for more sustainable activities aimed at supporting their livelihoods.
- WFP is working with the government through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare to finalise a joint government-led Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy and WFP’s Lean Season Assistance programme, which will provide food assistance to food insecure rural communities from January 2024.
- WFP and partners are implementing anticipatory actions including the provision of climate-smart agriculture inputs, climate services and potable water through drilling and equipping boreholes in Hwange, Binga, Masvingo and Mwenezi districts. These activities are designed to increase the resilience to anticipated shocks and to help communities mitigate the impacts of the forecasted El Niño for the 2023/24 agriculture season. Historically, El Niño in Zimbabwe has been associated with normal to below-normal rainfall and resulting droughts.
- As part of the integrated resilience building activities, the 2023 Food Assistance for Assets cycle was completed in 6 rural districts, assisting 75,000 people with food assistance, and creating 140 assets that will enhance the availability of nutritious food and diversify livelihoods, key in strengthening communities’ capacity to mitigate and adapt to recurrent shocks.
- In November, WFP supported Manicaland and Midlands Local Government Services in disseminating Disaster Risk Management Plans to provincial and district stakeholders. These are key in identifying the hazards likely to impact communities and identifying anticipatory and mitigatory actions, which are crucial to risk aversion.
