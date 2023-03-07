What are the differences between football and futsal?

Football and futsal are two popular sports played all around the world. Fans of these disciplines can make online betting Kenya only from 1xBet, and use this website to win excellent rewards on them. While both of these games involve a ball and a goal post, there are several differences between them. Some of the aspects where they differ include:

playing surface;

equipment;

number of players;

and features of the ball.

Nevertheless, both sports are very exciting.

Differences in the playing field and the number of players

One of the most significant differences between football and futsal is the playing surface. Football is played on a larger grass or artificial turf field, whereas futsal is played on a smaller indoor or outdoor hard court surface.

Futsal court is typically smaller than a football pitch, usually around 40×20 meters in size. By contrast, football pitches can vary in size but are usually around 100×64 meters.

Futsal court is typically smaller than a football pitch, usually around 40×20 meters in size. By contrast, football pitches can vary in size but are usually around 100×64 meters.

The number of players on a team is also different between the two sports.

Football teams have eleven players on the field, whereas futsal teams have only five players on the field. Futsal teams usually have four players on the field and a goalkeeper, but the number of substitutes can vary.

Equipment and duration of the game

Another difference between football and futsal is the size and weight of the ball used.

Another difference is in the duration of the matches. Football events typically last 90 minutes, divided into two halves of 45 minutes each. Futsal matches, on the other hand, are shorter and usually last for 40 minutes, divided into two halves of 20 minutes each.

The equipment used in football and futsal is also different. In football, players wear jerseys, shorts, and football boots. By contrast, in futsal players wear a jersey, shorts, and futsal shoes with a flat sole designed for better grip on the court surface. Futsal shoes are different from football boots as they have a flat sole with gum rubber or non-marking rubber outsoles.

