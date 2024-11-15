What Are the Licenses of the Online Betting Sites?

In general, every betting site, including non GamStop Bookmakers, must request and obtain a license from a regulatory body responsible for analyzing and evaluating the activity of suppliers. Obtaining a license is not easy not only because it is an expensive process in terms of economics, but above all because it is necessary to meet parameters in terms of regulations and laws. The supplier who intends to obtain a license must, in fact, present a project that meets the strict rules of gambling and that, once approved, maintains the required standards.

In short, non GamStop bookmakers must demonstrate that the activity to be started complies with anti-fraud and anti-money laundering laws, that they are interested in player protection (with regard to deposits, sports betting, services offered) and that the gaming applications offered guarantee fair play.

Always Check the Licenses of Non GamStop Gambling Sites

The bettor who searches for a new betting site or bookmaker must make sure that the site he comes across has a regular license provided by bodies such as Curacao eGaming or the Malta Gambling Commission. There are numerous other license companies and therefore it may be necessary to gradually search for more detailed information before registering. After having verified the presence of a license, each user can place their trust without further worries as the license certificate attests to the reliability of the site or bookmaker against any fraudulent operation. This also protects the deposit, for example.

The Importance of Licensing in Online Gambling

The purpose of the license is, therefore, to allow non GamStop bookmakers to operate legally and to guarantee safety and reliability to users. The companies that issue licenses are many and widespread at an international level. Based on their location, these propose different tax regimes that may or may not respond to the needs and possibilities of the suppliers.

Curacao Gaming

Curacao Gaming is a gaming licensing agency that is very popular among non GamStop betting sites. The island of Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles was one of the first to legalize casino gambling and currently regulates it by issuing international licenses for online activities.

Among the objectives of Curacao eGaming is to guarantee a gambling game that combines fun with user safety. In order for the objectives set by this licensing body to be commonly adopted, each operator that chooses to obtain the Curacao license must accept a series of internal regulations that prevent fraudulent activities and guarantee the responsibility of the game.

One of the key characteristics of Curacao eGaming is the establishment of offshore licenses, i.e. those licenses that can be obtained from a territory other than the licensee’s. Although the Curacao authority issues valid licenses at a very low cost compared to the competition, obtaining the certificate requires procedures that are not always simple and very rigid.

Malta Gambling Authority

The Malta Gambling Authority is an international agency that regulates gambling in Europe and, of course, in the territory of Malaysia. This prestigious body issues licenses related to casinos, betting, bingo and slots, managing to guarantee maximum reliability and security. The major online gambling providers that operate under the license of the Malta Gambling Authority are to be considered as the most reliable on the web following the greater severity of the rules and laws valid for Europe.

As for the process of obtaining the Maltese license, this is a complex process as the company processes all the information requested meticulously. By passing the checks provided, the operator will be able to count on a certificate with international reputation and the assistance of the relevant bodies in case of problems.

The Gibraltar License

In addition to a few notable landmarks, a popular city beach, and the uniqueness of being a British territory on the Mediterranean, Gibraltar is famous for its thriving gambling community: this tiny British Overseas Territory, which extends for only a few square kilometers, is known as the “virtual Las Vegas” thanks to the boom in the online casino industry. Until 2005, there were no laws regulating gambling in Gibraltar, but it was in that year that the industry was carefully regulated by the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association. The Gibraltar Commission already enjoys an excellent reputation, also because it includes as a requirement for the license a review of the previous activities of the companies, a proven track record in the sector and much more. The GBG also requires very high quality standards for the software used: this allows the Commission to guarantee players a safe and fun service. And not only that: the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association has defined a rigorous anti-money laundering code of conduct aimed at protecting the security of transactions and deposits at casinos and bookmakers.

Gibraltar also issues its own licenses to some very influential operators in the gambling, betting and general gambling industry. Since 2005, when the GBG was formed, all gambling operators have been required to hold a license from the Licensing Authority. There are two steps to obtaining a license from the Gibraltar Commission. The first is handled by the Licensing Authority, who decides whether to issue the license. If the license is issued, the process is passed to the Gambling Commission.

The requirements for casinos and bookmakers set by the GBG are quite strict, especially compared to those required for the Curacao license, which can be obtained by most casinos. The application process can take from a minimum of 2 to a maximum of 6 months, and this depends on a number of factors relating to the operator. All those who apply for and obtain a license from Gibraltar must ensure that the game or games and the services they offer are fair.

Are Non GamStop Betting Sites Legal?

Yes. Although there are many discordant rumors on this subject, it is necessary to emphasize that non GamStop betting sites are legal. To better understand this seemingly complicated matter, we must refer to licensing: there is a major basic distinction between illegal betting sites and legal betting sites.

All those sites that do not have a license and therefore operate “illegally” on the web are considered illegal, on the contrary non GamStop betting sites do not have a British license to operate in the aforementioned territory but this does not mean that they have not obtained a regular international license.

