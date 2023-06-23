What’s at stake in Zimbabwe’s upcoming elections? | Inside Story

0

Many in Zimbabwe have found themselves caught in a wave of high inflation, unable to afford the basics. Now, add several other social issues – including crime to the mix – and you have a recipe for deep-seated voter dissatisfaction. The two main candidates are expected to be, 80-year-old incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa, from the governing Zanu-PF party. And, his younger rival – Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, from the Citizen’s Coalition for Change. So, will they deliver on the promises they are making to voters? And what challenges will they face?

Related posts:

  1. Zimbabwe’s ruling party vilifies the opposition as American puppets. But the party itself had strong ties to the US
  2. Zimbabwe presidential and parliamentary polls set for August 23
  3. Violence and fraud: Fears run deep ahead of crucial Zimbabwe vote
  4. Nelson Chamisa sets eyes on presidency in Zimbabwe elections
  5. Zanu-PF a rejuvenated party: ED 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *