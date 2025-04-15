When the Rains Don’t Come: Climate Change Through the Eyes of Zimbabwe’s Children

For many in Zimbabwe, the effects of climate change are no longer distant forecasts or scientific theories—they are part of daily life. From failed crops to water shortages and violent storms, communities grapple with the ever-increasing toll of a warming world.

In rural Masvingo, young learners and their teachers are experiencing the full brunt of these changes and preparing to become part of the solution.

At Sikato Primary School, Fungai Makureke has taught for over a decade. She recalls a time when the rains were predictable, arriving each year in late October. “Now, we don’t know what to expect,” she says. “The rains come late, or sometimes not at all. Our fields remain dry, and the community suffers.” The 2024 El Niño-induced drought was the worst she had ever witnessed. Crops failed, water sources dried up, and families struggled to cope.

Thanks to support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), UNICEF is working with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) and the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife to bring climate education into the classroom. Teachers like Priscilla prepare to empower their students with knowledge and resilience through Climate Education Teacher Training Modules.

“I want to help children understand what’s happening around them—and what they can do about it,” she says. “We can cultivate hope, action and awareness from a young age.”