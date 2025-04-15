When the Rains Don’t Come: Climate Change Through the Eyes of Zimbabwe’s Children

“Sometimes the storms are so strong, they tear off the roofs from classrooms and homes,” he says.
For many in Zimbabwe, the effects of climate change are no longer distant forecasts or scientific theories—they are part of daily life. From failed crops to water shortages and violent storms, communities grapple with the ever-increasing toll of a warming world.
In rural Masvingo, young learners and their teachers are experiencing the full brunt of these changes and preparing to become part of the solution.
At Sikato Primary School, Fungai Makureke has taught for over a decade. She recalls a time when the rains were predictable, arriving each year in late October. “Now, we don’t know what to expect,” she says. “The rains come late, or sometimes not at all. Our fields remain dry, and the community suffers.” The 2024 El Niño-induced drought was the worst she had ever witnessed. Crops failed, water sources dried up, and families struggled to cope.
Thanks to support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), UNICEF is working with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) and the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife to bring climate education into the classroom. Teachers like Priscilla prepare to empower their students with knowledge and resilience through Climate Education Teacher Training Modules.
“I want to help children understand what’s happening around them—and what they can do about it,” she says. “We can cultivate hope, action and awareness from a young age.”
Eleven-year-old Mollene Masiya lives in Chitembere Village and is in Grade 5. “When the rains come, there is food,” she says simply. “But now, we sometimes have to walk long distances to fetch water. It’s hard to go to school when you’re hungry.” For Mollene, hearing the term climate change for the first time made her curious. “I’m excited to learn more,” she adds with a smile.
In nearby Magwa Village, 14-year-old Tapfuma Bhasikoro has experienced the violent side of climate shifts. “Sometimes the storms are so strong, they tear off the roofs from classrooms and homes,” he says. One such storm destroyed the roof of his school block, forcing pupils into overcrowded, multi-grade classrooms.
Despite the challenges, Tapfuma remains hopeful. “We didn’t know why these things were happening. But now, if we learn more about climate change, maybe we can change how we live, and protect our environment.”
In classrooms across Zimbabwe, a new generation is preparing—not just to face the impacts of climate change, but to become the voices that shape its solutions.
