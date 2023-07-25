Source: Where do you stand on Zim elections?: Lawyer pens open letter to African leaders – #Asakhe – CITE

A constitutional human rights law practitioner, Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda, has written an open letter to African leaders, regarding the credibility of Zimbabwe’s electoral process.

Dr Sibanda, the leader of a migrant rights organisation, African Diaspora Global Network, based in Johannesburg, questioned their confidence in Zimbabwe’s current electoral processes.

Dr Sibanda cited President Mnangagwa’s contradictions, who on one hand said political gatherings should not be prohibited but also came out, calling himself and his government “varakashi” (thrashers or destroyers).

“This is not a laughing matter because that statement hits closer to home if you know Gukurahundi and August 1, 2018. The President went on to say they needed to be in Church so that they can be prayed for so they don’t lose their cool,” he said.

In his words, President Mnangagwa said: “isu tinorakasha, kuti tasa, tinoku kusvasvambura”. “Motitonodza pfungwa dzedu nokuti pfungwa dzedu dzinopota dzichiva wild” meaning (as for us, our brains occasionally go wild and we need the church to pray for us so that we can cool down a bit).

According to the human rights activist, such comments suggested that those who are against President Mnangagwa or his regime may be harmed.

Dr Sibanda said any election needs a threshold that must be met to be declared free, fair and credible but questioned if President Mngangagwa’s statements would not be viewed as a threat to those who go against him.

“The voting process alone, not talking about banned rallies, threats, the queried voter’s roll that is not easily accessible to all as requested by parties participating in the election, how do these contribute to fairness, credibility and freeness?” he queried further.

He also stated there are already concerns concerning voter registration centres and the accreditation of observers, and he projected that during the election, concerns about results reporting will surface.

“Already we are told of organisations called Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAZ) that have emerged during this election period, how do these assist the minimum threshold for transparency, fairness, credibility and freeness?” Dr Sibanda asked.

The human rights activist asked whether these regional leaders would stand by Zimbabwean elections considering the irregularities that he has cited.

“How should the Zimbabwean people react to make sure that the elections are according to everyone, free, fair, credible and transparent in the face of beatings, banning rallies, voters roll in shambles, threats by the Number One citizen of the country, and above all not a single person arrested for the Gold Mafia?” he said.

Dr Sibanda questioned whether South Africa could speak out about the ‘unfair’ election process in Zimbabwe and the killings in 2018 which were “swept under the carpet.”

“What is the Parliament of South Africa saying in view of the 178 000 (holders of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits plus their families especially now that Parliament wants them gone back to Zimbabwe?”

Dr Sibanda also asked what Zambia’s President Haikande Hichilema’s position on Zimbabwe since he, coming from an opposition party, may understand what it means to have an unfair playing field.

“Is an injury to one African not an injury to all Africans? Can we not work together to restore the dignity of every African by speaking with the same voice on democracy and despotic leadership across Africa?” he said.