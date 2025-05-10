The government is looking to spend $3.5 billion on white farmers who lost their land

Source: BBC Audio | Africa Daily | Why is Zimbabwe’s government determined to compensate white farmers?

The government of Zimbabwe is pressing ahead with compensating white citizens who lost their farms due to the country’s land reform programme.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube recently told the media that the time has come. “We struck an agreement a few years back and we have now begun to honour that agreement”

The controversial law, which was introduced in the year 2000, led to at least 4,000 white citizens being kicked out of their farms to make way for their black counterparts. The then president Robert Mugabe argued that he was addressing historical injustices.

During the colonial era, much of the country’s best and arable land was reserved for the white population. Black farmers were forced onto marginal areas.

But some farmers are rejecting the offer made by president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Africa Daily’s Mpho Lakaje finds out why this is such a complex matter.

Guests: Ish Mafundikwa, Harry Orphanides, Ben Freeth, Professor Mandivamba Rukuni and Taruvinga Magwiroto