Source: Why Zimbabwe’s push for youth entrepreneurship is misguided
In a country where millions struggle with unemployment and poverty, this policy exposes the government’s failure to foster an environment conducive to economic growth while risking the unnecessary hardship of aspiring young entrepreneurs.
Having walked this precarious path myself, I know firsthand the dangers of venturing into entrepreneurship without adequate preparation—a lesson I learned painfully during my early years.
In 1998, fresh from journalism school and brimming with ambition, I convinced my family to help me establish a newspaper, The Midlands Monitor.
Armed with passion and determination, I partnered with a friend, Kudakwashe Zvarayi, and embarked on what we believed was a transformative journey into the world of media.
Despite initial success, our lack of business acumen, coupled with Zimbabwe’s rapidly deteriorating economy, soon sealed our fate.
By 2000, the newspaper folded, leaving me disillusioned and unemployed.
Reflecting on those years, I realized our primary downfall was not merely the economic turbulence of the time but our own lack of experience in managing a business.
To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08
Passion, though critical, proved woefully inadequate as a foundation for entrepreneurial success.
True business acumen, I discovered later, could only be cultivated through years of practical experience and mentorship.
The notion of rushing into business immediately after graduation is, quite frankly, reckless.
Running a successful enterprise requires more than academic knowledge or youthful enthusiasm.
It demands hands-on experience, strategic thinking, and an intimate understanding of the chosen industry—all of which take years to develop.
This preparation often begins with employment.
Working under seasoned professionals offers invaluable insights into industry dynamics, financial management, and operational efficiency.
It is in this environment that potential entrepreneurs learn the ropes, refine their skills, and build the networks necessary for future success.
Encouraging graduates to bypass this crucial phase is akin to handing a freshly minted medical graduate a scalpel and expecting them to perform complex surgery.
The results are predictable: failure, frustration, and a potential loss of interest in entrepreneurship altogether.
The Mnangagwa administration’s relentless promotion of youth entrepreneurship is less about empowering graduates and more about deflecting attention from its own shortcomings.
Over the past two decades, Zimbabwe’s economy has been ravaged by mismanagement, corruption, and cronyism.
Multinational corporations have pulled out, state-owned enterprises have been plundered into insolvency, and millions of jobs have been lost.
Instead of addressing these systemic failures, the government has chosen to shift the burden onto the youth.
By urging graduates to become self-reliant, it conveniently absolves itself of the responsibility to create jobs and revitalize the economy.
Worse still, it positions those who struggle or fail as being at fault for their circumstances—further perpetuating a cycle of guilt and despair.
Even seasoned entrepreneurs struggle to thrive in Zimbabwe’s hostile economic environment.
Power outages, hyperinflation, and bureaucratic red tape present insurmountable obstacles for many businesses.
For inexperienced graduates, the challenges are even more daunting.
Without access to capital, mentorship, or a stable market, their ventures are often doomed to stagnate or collapse.
Starting a business under such conditions is not only ill-advised but also counterproductive.
Failed enterprises can erode confidence, discourage innovation, and lead to financial ruin.
For many young people, these setbacks extinguish their entrepreneurial spirit before it has a chance to flourish.
Zimbabwean youth are not averse to hard work or ambition.
Many dream of becoming successful entrepreneurs and contributing to the nation’s prosperity.
However, this must be approached strategically.
The private sector remains the bedrock of any thriving economy.
By creating an environment conducive to business growth—through stable policies, anti-corruption measures, and improved infrastructure—the government can ensure companies flourish and hire graduates.
Employment provides the training ground for future entrepreneurs.
Graduates aspiring to start businesses also need access to affordable loans and mentorship programs to bridge the gap between ambition and expertise.
These resources equip young entrepreneurs with the tools needed for success.
A stable macroeconomic environment is essential for business growth.
The government must address rampant corruption, stabilize the currency, and attract foreign investment to create fertile ground for both established and new businesses.
Universities should also partner with industries to provide internships and practical training programs, ensuring graduates leave with the skills and experience needed to excel in the workforce or as entrepreneurs.
Zimbabwe’s youth deserve better than empty slogans and reckless advice.
The government’s focus should be on creating opportunities for employment and supporting the growth of a robust, diversified economy.
Pushing unprepared graduates into entrepreneurship is not empowerment—it is exploitation.
The narrative must change.
The government must own up to its failures, address the systemic challenges plaguing the nation, and work toward real solutions.
Only then can Zimbabwe’s youth truly thrive, not as scapegoats for political failures, but as empowered leaders shaping a brighter future for the nation.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/
COMMENTS