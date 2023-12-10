Source: Wife accuses hubby of body shaming – The Standard

Amaria Chendambuya accused her husband of 10 years, Ranganai Mutami, of emotionally abusing her and he applied for a protection order against her.

An elderly Harare woman wept uncontrollably in court as she narrated how her husband was body shaming her for losing her virginity to another man before they met.

Mutami told magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Mutami body shames her and insults her about her private body parts.

“He insults me saying that he does not care about me because I can no longer perform well in bed due to my old age and that I am stupid because he met me after I had lost my virginity to another man,” she said.

Mutami dismissed the claims and accused his wife of being possessed and violent.

“She came to my workplace and assaulted me,” he said.

“When she starts being violent you will think that she is possessed and her relatives have told me to stay away from her.”

Mashavira granted Mutami the protection order against Chendambuya.