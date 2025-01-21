Source: Will Zimbabweans finally stand up against oppression or continue trapped by fear?
BY Tendai Ruben Mbofana
From various segments of Zimbabwean society – including social justice advocates like myself, opposition groups, and pro-democracy activists – there has been relentless and unequivocal opposition to the proposed move by supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his term beyond the constitutional two five-year limit.
This move, if successful, would not only deal a devastating blow to democracy and the rule of law but could exacerbate the plight of an already poverty-stricken population grappling with a struggling economy.
Many of us have sought to expose the folly of such an undertaking, shedding light on its dangers to the nation.
For a nation already on its knees, burdened by persistent economic mismanagement, the prospect of an indefinite Mnangagwa presidency is terrifying.
It redirects focus from critical national issues to a politically motivated agenda that benefits a small elite while neglecting the majority.
Zimbabweans, already struggling with rampant unemployment, collapsing infrastructure, and inadequate public services, cannot afford this distraction.
This obsession with extending Mnangagwa’s rule diverts attention and resources from addressing pressing challenges.
Zimbabwe is in dire need of visionary leadership to stabilize the economy, invest in infrastructure, and alleviate poverty.
Instead, the government is consumed with strategizing around the constitutional hurdles involved in extending Mnangagwa’s tenure.
This dangerous fixation leaves the country in a state of neglect, akin to being on autopilot.
Even worse, the constitutional requirements for such a term extension – which include a two-thirds majority in Parliament and national referendums – pose significant logistical and financial burdens.
Resources that should be directed toward essential services are likely to be diverted to fund this self-serving political project.
As we grapple with these realities, there remains an urgent need to enlighten ordinary Zimbabweans about these dangers.
This is a moment for Zimbabweans to awaken to the gravity of the situation, yet our collective history casts a long shadow over our ability to act.
Historically, Zimbabweans have not been known for standing up against oppression.
From the time of colonial occupation, particularly among the Shona, there was no meaningful pushback against the British colonizers.
If anything, they sided with the colonizers as they regarded them as protection against Ndebele raids.
The Ndebele offered fierce resistance under King Lobengula, but after the Rudd Concession and subsequent wars, their kingdom was dismantled, leaving the entire nation effectively subdued.
It is widely acknowledged that the liberation struggle of the 1960s and 1970s may not have taken off without the influence and support of external actors like Russia and China.
This influence, though, was not out of a genuine desire to see the people of this country free, but was motivated by a more sinister objective: to access and plunder Zimbabwe’s natural resources after independence.
Even then, the actual fighting on the ground was heavily supported by FRELIMO fighters from Mozambique.
Numerous veterans of the liberation struggle recount how ZANLA forces struggled with desertions, as many could not endure the brutality and trauma of combat.
In fact, ZANU resorted to forced recruitment, abducting villagers and schoolchildren to join the war effort.
This historical reluctance to confront oppression reflects a deeply ingrained culture of self-preservation.
Despite the brave-sounding rhetoric often seen in media articles or social media posts, Zimbabweans have remained a cautious people who prioritize survival over resistance.
This culture of fear has been exacerbated by the ZANU-PF regime’s legacy of brutal repression.
The Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s, in which over 20,000 civilians were killed, remain one of the darkest chapters in our history.
Classified as a genocide by Genocide Watch, this atrocity entrenched fear and division among Zimbabweans.
In the 2000s, during the contested elections, hundreds of opposition supporters were killed, particularly after Robert Mugabe lost the first round of the 2008 presidential elections to Morgan Tsvangirai.
More recently, under Mnangagwa, scores of unarmed protesters were gunned down in the streets of Harare.
These atrocities have left a lasting psychological impact on Zimbabweans, reinforcing a sense of helplessness.
The persecution of human rights defenders and opposition leaders has further entrenched this fear.
Activists are arrested on spurious charges, denied bail, and subjected to months of incarceration, only to have charges dropped or convictions overturned after appeal.
Such traumatizing experiences leave lasting scars, often silencing even the most fearless advocates.
The result is a population that remains at the mercy of those in power.
Zimbabweans watch helplessly as national resources are plundered, minerals are exploited by foreign powers, and communities are displaced from their ancestral lands.
Environmental degradation and the destruction of cultural heritage are met with silence, as citizens hope for intervention from the international community.
This inaction is compounded by the betrayal of the opposition.
Figures like Sengezo Tshabangu have openly colluded with ZANU-PF, undermining the democratic process.
His self-appointment as CCC Secretary General and subsequent actions, including recalling elected MPs, effectively handed ZANU-PF the parliamentary majority it needed to amend the constitution.
Tshabangu’s recent endorsement of Mnangagwa’s term extension plans only underscores his complicity.
Meanwhile, Nelson Chamisa, the opposition leader voted for by over two million Zimbabweans in 2023, has been eerily silent.
Despite his significant following, he has failed to mobilize his supporters against Mnangagwa’s plans.
Instead, Chamisa has resorted to quoting Bible verses, raising doubts about his commitment to genuine opposition.
This apathetic attitude extends to others, in their respective fields, with the potential to use their influence to mobilize the people of Zimbabwe, but are found worryingly wanting.
They have similarly chosen to remain quiet or even defend the status quo in exchange for various benefits.
This leaves Zimbabweans on their own, with no clear leadership to resist the impending constitutional amendment.
ZANU-PF is acutely aware of the population’s inaction.
Mnangagwa’s mockery of critics – describing them as “vachingovukura, isu tichingotonga” (they will bark while we rule) – is a stark reminder of the regime’s confidence in its ability to operate with impunity.
As we face the possibility of a term extension for Mnangagwa, the question remains: what are we, as Zimbabweans, going to do about it?
Will we continue to be defined by our cowardice, or will we finally muster the courage to stand up for ourselves?
The ball is in our court.
This is a defining moment for Zimbabwe.
It is time to break free from the chains of fear and apathy that have held us back for decades.
The future of our nation depends on it.
Let us not be defined by our past.
Let us rise to the challenge and take control of our destiny.
