Source: Woes mount for Zanu PF primary poll winner -Newsday Zimbabwe

Ruwona defeated sitting Member of Parliament Jenfan Muswere

ZANU PF Makoni West aspiring candidate, Moses Ruwona, is set to appear in court today for bail application in a case he is accused of fraud and money laundering involving about US$500 000.

Ruwona defeated sitting Member of Parliament Jenfan Muswere, who is also the Information and Communication Technology minister, in the Zanu PF primaries.

He was later disqualified under controversial circumstances to pave way for Muswere.

Ever since he defeated Muswere, problems seem to have visited Ruwona. On Monday, he appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing criminal charges.

He is charged alongside Macmillan Chiweshe.

Allegations are that sometime in December 2022, Aubrey Chademana, the complainant, was awarded a contract by Liquid Telecommunications Holdings (Pvt) Limited in Zimbabwe to supply outdoor Wi-Fi routers.

Chademana was supposed to import Wi-Fi routers from Liquid Telecommunication Holdings in Mauritius.

It is alleged that on December 8, Chademana engaged Ruwona who undertook to settle the payment using his offshore foreign currency account.

On December 8, Chiweshe received US$630 400 from the complainant and forwarded it to Ruwona to settle the bill.

Ruwona reportedly provided a fake proof of payment document claiming to have transferred the money from his account in Zambia to Liquid Telecommunications Mauritius’ Standard Bank.

On January 20, 2023, Ruwona and Chiweshe again sent the complainant another fake proof of payment.

They did the same on February 3.

On February 15, they sent a proof of payment of US$426 420 and on February 17, they sent a proof of payment of US$203 910.

On March 7, they successfully transferred US$280 332 and US$132 151.24 to Liquid Telecommunications Mauritius, but failed to account for the remaining US$218 249.

Using the same modus operandi, they allegedly duped Access Finance of US$256 000 in a deal to import some fabric material.