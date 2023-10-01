Source: Woman accused of driving child to prostitution – The Standard

A Harare man has accused his estranged wife of failing to properly take care of their 16-year-old daughter, who is allegedly being abused by old men.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the minor, was defending himself at the Harare civil courts before magistrate Sharon Mashavira on Friday.

He also said the teenager had contracted sexually transmitted diseases while in her mother’s custody.

He said his estranged wife’s application for a protection order against him lacked merit because they had a confrontation over access to their children.

He accused the woman of being irresponsible as she promoted their minor daughter’s promiscuous behaviour.

“I have never gone to her house to breach her peace,” he said. “I only told her to stop promoting our daughter’s bad behaviour after we found out she had been sexually abused.”

Mashavira ordered the man to desist from visiting his wife’s house and insulting her.