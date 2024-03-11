Source: Woman in trouble for assaulting hubby – The Southern Eye

A 38-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo woman, who allegedly assaulted her husband, a police officer, accusing him of taking long to open the door on Thursday appeared before magistrate Makhelo Ncube facing a charge of assault.

The accused, Ellen Ndhlovu, pleaded guilty to the charge before being granted US$30 bail.

According to court papers, on March 5, at around midnight, the complainant Soul Ndoro (41) of Stops Hostel in Ross Camp was asleep when Ndhlovu returned home and knocked on the door.

Ndoro opened the door for Ndhlovu, but the latter assaulted him with fists several times all over the body accusing him of delaying to open the door.

Ndoro filed a police report leading to the arrest of the accused.