Source: Woman missing after croc attack –Newsday Zimbabwe

A WOMAN is missing and feared dead after being attacked by a crocodile yesterday evening at Fothergill Island on Lake Kariba.

The incident shocked the local community, which is still smarting from a string of tragic incidents that occurred on the lake.

According to Josphat Muleya, a witness, who was fishing nearby, the woman was fetching water from the lake when the crocodile struck.

“I heard her screaming and rushed to help but it was too late,” he said.

“The crocodile had already dragged her into the water.”

The woman’s identity has not been released, but it is reported that her husband died when a vessel capsized in the same lake last year.

The woman was reportedly told by spiritual leaders not to visit the lake for nine months after her husband’s death.

The spiritual leaders believed that the woman was being haunted by a malevolent spirit and needed time to be cleansed.

This incident is the latest in a series of tragic events that happened on Lake Kariba.

Just last month, one person went missing after a boat capsized on the lake in a storm.

In recent years, there have been several reported cases of capsizing boats, resulting in loss of lives and property. The causes of these incidents vary, but most are attributed to storms, overloading and poor maintenance of boats.

In November 2019, two fishermen drowned on Lake Kariba after a massive wave hit their fishing rig causing it to capsize.

Authorities have repeatedly warned boat operators and users to exercise caution when navigating waters of the lake, especially during the rainy season.

As the search for the woman’s body continues, the community has come together to support her family and loved ones during this difficult time.