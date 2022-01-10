Source: Woman nabbed over Zesa, TelOne cables – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A HARARE woman appeared in court on Saturday charged with theft of electricity and telecommunications cables.

Nyasha Yvonne Sere (27) was arrested for illegal possession of 87kg of electricity cables, 34kg burnt TelOne cables and 63kg scrap copper wire.

Magistrate Yeukai Chigodora remanded her to today for bail application.

Allegations were that on January 6 at around 8am, police received a tip-off that suspected stolen electricity and telecommunications cables were being kept at a house in Hatfield,

Harare.

Detectives stormed the house and recovered the cables, some of which had been burnt.

Vandalism of power and telecommunications infrastructure attracts a mandatory 10-year jail term.