She is fined $300 and ordered to perform community service

BULAWAYO – A 32-year-old woman who had sex in front of her 12-year-old daughter has been fined and sentenced to perform community service by a Bulawayo court.

Adelight Ndlovu, of E70 Mine in Shangani, pleaded guilty to public indecency before regional magistrate Maxwell Ncube.

She was fined US$300 and ordered to perform 210 hours of community service at Shangani Police Station on February 28.

Her trial heard that on unspecified dates in 2024, Ndlovu engaged in sexual activities with multiple partners in the presence of her daughter.

During her initial appearance on February 25, Ndlovu pleaded guilty, but claimed she was unaware that her daughter had witnessed the sexual encounters.

However, during her second appearance on February 26 she denied the charges, asserting that any such incidents may have occurred in 2023, as she claimed that her children were residing at a different location in 2024.

After further questioning, Ndlovu eventually reaffirmed her guilty plea.

Prosecutors emphasised the seriousness of the offense, stating that such behavior constituted a grave breach of parental responsibility and asked the court for a custodial sentence.

Ndlovu was not represented during her trial.