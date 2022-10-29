Women demand share of devolution funds

Source: Women demand share of devolution funds –Newsday Zimbabwe

Goodlucky Kwaramba

AT LEAST 76,2% of women globally are caught up in unpaid work with the Zimbabwe Women Parliamentary Caucus (ZWPC) calling on government to dedicate a percentage of devolution funds towards women empowerment projects.

According to the United Nations, unpaid work which constitutes cooking and cleaning, fetching water and firewood or taking care of children and the elderly, leaves less time for women to engage in paid labour. Chairperson of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, Goodlucky Kwaramba, said women play a leading role in unpaid work.

“ZWPC advocates for the addressing of unpaid care and domestic work through the 4RS principle: Recognise, Reduce, Redistribute and Represent.”

