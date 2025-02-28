Source: ‘Women representation in construction industry low’ -Newsday Zimbabwe

This emerged during a road marking and new zebra crossing event held on Wednesday in Harare under the theme Accelerating Action in Construction Through Corporate Social Responsibility.

THE Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) says women are struggling to make inroads into the male-dominated construction industry.

ZBCA women’s desk chairperson Portia Mariga said women only made up 10% of players in the construction industry as she called for women empowerment in the sector.

“In general, we are less than 10% women in construction,” she said.

“We have women who are employed, but not many who own their own companies.

“So, we are doing a lot to encourage women to come into construction.”

Mariga said despite the challenges of a traditionally male-dominated industry, women continue to persevere and break the barriers.

“Our association is deeply committed to fostering a more inclusive and diverse work environment,” Mariga said.

“We recognise that women bring invaluable perspectives, skills and experiences that enhance our projects and strengthen our industry as a whole.”

ZBCA chief executive officer Joyline Zindaga elaborated on the importance of women’s involvement in the sector.

“As we can see, women are taking spaces in various spheres of different sectors, including the construction industry,” she said.

“This is an inspired movement in this big industry and it is essential for them to understand how important it is to give back to the community.”

Zindaga urged women to form partnerships.

“Coming together as women in construction ensures that we are giving back to the communities that we serve, the very communities that provide us with the jobs to do construction in various areas.”

ZBCA is a non-profit national organisation formed in 1985 with the mandate to represent emergent building contractors in the building and civil engineering categories.