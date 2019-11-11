Source: Women’s Affairs not recruiting — minister | The Herald 11 NOV, 2019

Bulawayo Bureau

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni says her ministry is not recruiting, contradicting a senior official who said they were failing to get qualified people to recruit as ward development coordinators in Matabeleland North Province.

The ministry came under attack after principal director in the Ministry, Air Commodore Evan Dumba (Retired) told legislators during the 2019 pre-Budget seminar in Victoria Falls last week that they advertised for jobs in July and were failing to get qualified people from the province.

However, Members of Parliament criticised the ministry for failing to execute its mandate.

In a statement, Minister Nyoni said there was a job freeze, hence her ministry was not recruiting as claimed by the senior official.

The minister said her ministry was committed to fulfilling its mandate.

“The Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development wishes to advise the public that there is currently a national recruitment freeze for the above posts.

“Treasury has not given concurrence to fill up the posts. The recruitment falls under the remit of the Public Service Commission (PSC) not the ministry. Until such concurrence has been given the posts remain frozen,” said Minister Nyoni.