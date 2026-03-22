Source: Work starts on landmark RGM Airport Expressway – herald

Freeman Razemba

CONSTRUCTION of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Expressway — Zimbabwe’s first high-capacity, controlled-access road — has commenced, marking a major step in efforts to modernise the country’s transport infrastructure and improve access to its busiest aviation hub.

The project, which has now moved into the implementation phase, is expected to ease congestion, significantly cut travel times and enhance connectivity between Harare’s central business district and the airport.

An expressway is a high-standard road designed for fast, uninterrupted traffic flow.

It typically features multiple lanes, limited access points and grade-separated interchanges — meaning traffic moves without stopping at traffic lights or roundabouts.

This “controlled access” design allows vehicles to enter and exit only at designated points, improving efficiency, safety and travel speed over long distances.

Responding to questions from The Sunday Mail, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said the project is a critical component of broader efforts to upgrade key national infrastructure.

“The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Road is a critical infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity between the capital’s city centre and the upgraded international airport,” said the ministry.

The expressway is being constructed by local contractor Makomo Engineering, with Ascon Africa serving as the consulting engineer. Once complete, the road will take the form of a high-speed dual carriageway designed to handle heavy traffic volumes along one of Harare’s busiest corridors.

The route will begin at the intersection of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road (formerly Enterprise Road) and Glenara Avenue, providing a direct link to the city centre before terminating at the airport.

Key elements of the project include the construction of grade-separated interchanges at major junctions such as Dieppe Road and Harare Drive, allowing traffic to flow continuously without interruption.

Major engineering works will also feature a viaduct — an elevated road structure built on pillars — which will allow traffic to pass over congested sections and natural obstacles without disruption.

In addition, the project will include flyovers above railway marshalling yards and bridges across the Mukuvisi River, ensuring seamless movement across existing transport and natural barriers.

“The road terminates at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport with traffic circles and expanded access roads designed to distribute traffic to the new passenger terminals,” the ministry added.

Supporting infrastructure will include drainage systems, road lighting and landscaping.

The Government has indicated that the expressway will operate as a tolled road once complete, with motorists required to pay user fees at designated toll points.

Tolling is expected to help recover construction costs while ensuring sustainable maintenance of the infrastructure without placing additional strain on the National Budget. The development comes as the Government accelerates efforts to transform Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport into a regional aviation and logistics hub.

This follows a US$1 billion investment proposal by Transvaal Africa to develop a cargo village at the airport, in partnership with the Airports Company of Zimbabwe.

The facility, to be established within a special economic zone, will provide integrated logistics services, including cold-chain infrastructure to support agricultural exports.

The Government has already invested US$153 million in upgrading the airport, including the construction of a new terminal and expanded facilities to increase passenger and cargo handling capacity.

The expressway is expected to play a critical supporting role by improving accessibility, reducing travel times and enhancing efficiency along the airport corridor.

Across Africa, similar high-capacity expressway projects have been central to urban transport transformation.

Countries such as Kenya have developed modern expressways, including the Nairobi Expressway, which has significantly reduced congestion and travel times in the capital while improving connectivity to key economic zones.

Zimbabwe’s entry into this category of infrastructure marks a shift towards more advanced road networks designed to support economic growth, trade and investment.