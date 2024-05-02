Source: Workers endure Zanu PF misrule: Opposition -Newsday Zimbabwe

OPPOSITION parties yesterday said workers were victims of the ruling Zanu PF government’s broken promises since 1980.

Zimbabwe yesterday joined the rest of the world in commemorating Workers’ Day.

The commemorations were characterised by calls for better pay and improved working conditions for the majority of workers in the private and public sectors.

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa said the only way to improve the welfare of workers was to fix the country’s “broken” politics.

“An unelected government is unable and incapable of responding effectively to workers’ demands. For this reason, an unelected and illegitimate administration is indeed a burden on the nation, particularly the workers,” Chamisa said.

“We must all be committed to resolving the political crisis and strive towards a new inclusive Zimbabwe where the dreams and aspirations of every working person can be realised.”

The CCC linked to self-styled interim secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu, said the right of workers to organise protests against poor pay must be guaranteed.

“We undertake to remain a disciplined ally of workers clear that our country can only get better when workers are properly compensated for their labour, in safe working conditions,” CCC spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo said.

Labour Economists and African Democrats leader, Linda Masarira, lamented the exploitation of workers, especially at Chinese-run mines.

“The exploitation of workers, disregard for safety regulations and environmental degradation associated with such operations are deplorable and demand immediate condemnation,” Masarira said.

“Every worker deserves to toil in an environment that respects their rights, ensures their safety and upholds their dignity.”

The Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Union (Fozeu) called on workers to unite and push for collective bargaining.

“In the absence of collective bargaining, civil servants are earning a paltry US$300 at a time when the cost of living is way above US$1 000,” Fozeu said.

“Fozeu, therefore, calls for the immediate creation of a viable alternative platform genuinely representing the hopes and aspirations of workers.”

In his address ahead of Workers Day on Tuesday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his government was committed to protecting the rights of the employees.

“All entities are called upon to protect and promote the rights of our workers through responsible and ethical business practices,” he said.

“My administration is dedicated to improving the welfare of its workers in tandem with economic sustainability.”

Available statistics indicate that at least 80% of the working population is unemployed.