Workers to get their dues: Zupco 

ZIMBABWE United Passengers Company (Zupco) chief executive George Chigora has expressed commitment to pay outstanding salaries to all the public transporter’s workers ahead of the festive season.

Chigora said this during a wide-ranging interview with NewsDay this week amid concerns by disgruntled former workers who are threatening legal action against the public transporter.

The former workers claimed that they have not been paid US dollar salaries for several months while the local currency is up to date for some.

They also revealed that they had been “neglected” by the employer due to lack of communication from management.

And Chigora admitted that the workers are owed outstanding salaries, adding that the issue was being attended to.

“I can confirm that we owe outstanding salaries to our former workers and those currently employed. We are making frantic efforts to settle outstanding salaries ahead of the festive season, especially the US dollar component,” he said.

“We value our workers’ contribution to the company and we look forward to paying the US dollar component that we owe them so that their families enjoy the festive season like everyone else. We have not neglected anyone at all.

“Furthermore, they will get their new year salaries on time so that they cater for their family’s needs. We need to boost workers morale through better working conditions.”

The public transporter has over 1 200 workers currently, with 300 buses plying both urban to rural and intercity routes countrywide

“It is my desired hope that we service all our rural routes during the festive season. Zupco has affordable rates and we remain committed to offer better services to our clients. This can only be achieved with workers that feel appreciated for their commitment to duty,” he said.

“My priority has been centred on workers welfare and we are making strides to make it happen. I have dedicated most of my time to visiting every depot countrywide and updating everyone on the (real) situation we are facing.

“Every depot must be self-financing and making profit for its workforce and we are winning, besides the economic crunch.”

Chigora said the cash flow situation at Zupco was improving, with debtors paying their dues.

“Admittedly, Zupco is owed some monies by debtors that are personally pushing to pay up what is due to us,” he said.

However, sources indicated that communication between management and employees had improved in recent months.

“I can confirm that we are getting some updates from the management and workers committee, but some of us want to be confrontational. We look forward to the execution of promises made so far,” they said.

Zupco is among public entities under Mutapa Investment Fund (MIF).

Recently, MIF chief executive John Mangudya said they were closely monitoring Zupco operations through the recapitalisation model for profit-making and sustainability financially.