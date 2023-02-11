Source: Young Ndau poetess makes waves | The Herald

Esnath Mhlanga reciting a poem

Freedom Mutanda Correspondent

Esnath Mhlanga, the young Ndau poetess, has left many people crying for more after her recital of a powerful poem entitled “Dai baba vaionawo mare ndizofundawo pa Chibuwe.”

Born 10 years ago to Tinei Mhlanga and Thokozile Mhlanga, nee Murira, the Grade 3 child prodigy is very articulate in Ndau and her refrain “dai baba angu aionawo mare ndizofunda paChibuwe” trended on social media.

It was her poem which brought the ZIMFEP director, Mr Gideon Chiukira, to offer a scholarship to the girl, much to the appreciation of those who attended the 2019 Secretary Merit Award presentation at Chibuwe High School some weeks ago.

Who is Esnath Mhlanga?

“My daughter has always paid close attention when I mentored Tariro, the elder sister. She is very articulate and is willing to learn,” said the father, Tinei Mhlanga, who is a qualified teacher and an administrator at Ruveneko College based at Chibuwe Township.

She is not new to poetry recital.

In 2021, together with her sister, Tariro, she won the National Association of Primary School Heads (NAPH) provincial competitions in poetry recital and public speaking in their various age groups.

Following that feat in 2021, Esnath took the silver medal in the 2022 NAPH provincial competitions in poetry recital.

She is down to earth.

“I am grateful to my father and mother who are very patient with me as they take me through my steps,” she says shyly.

At Maronga School, the headmistress, a Mrs Sithole, says her teachers are proud of her.

“Esnath is humble. She responds well to mentorship. I am really happy that the school got 40 laptops as a result of her execution of poetry,” said Mrs Sithole.

Because of her feat, ZIMFEP saw it fit to give her parents the seed for a business to thrive.

“These days, arts can make you grow your wealth. Look at Esnath; she has shown that talent can take you places,” said Chiukira.

A culture expert, Sifelani Tonje, said when there are young people like Esnath Mhlanga, there is no way Ndau culture can become a relic of the past.

“Ndau culture is alive and kicking, thanks to the efforts of the likes of Tinei Mhlanga who ceaselessly teaches his daughters to be ambassadors of the Ndau language and culture.

“It’s high time that a close liaison between the old people and the young ones is advocated by the powers that be for Ndau culture to remain relevant in the day-to-day activities of the region,” he said.

When the young girl prances about the stage, one can see a look of concentration on her face. Would she be in a trance?

“It’s concentration,” Kusasa, the Paiyepo Director said.

For Esnath, her artistry in poetry recital has made her school well known and her trending video is a classic case of one whose grounding in Ndau culture is a joy