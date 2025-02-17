Source: Young people’s experiences of land, livelihoods and migration in post-land reform Zimbabwe

One of the most common discussions amongst those living in the land reform areas today focuses on how will the next generation get land. Those who got the land during the land reform in 2000 are now getting older and many have died. The question of succession and inheritance is on people’s minds. This is also a big issue for younger people. Will they inherit the farm? Can they get a plot or a subdivision? Should they base themselves in the rural areas or in town?