Executive Summary

Source: Youth and their Agency: How to foster this – The Zimbabwean

There is continuous discussion about the need to engage the youth in the national narrative and
address the needs of this increasingly large demographic. Most discussion focuses on livelihoods,
and too little on the young as citizens, a not trivial issue in this patriarchal and age-dominated
society. The present policy brief, based on several year’s work by RAU, examines agency in the
youth and some of the impediments to this.

Policy Brief 3 of January 2021

