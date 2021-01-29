Executive Summary

Source: Youth and their Agency: How to foster this – The Zimbabwean

There is continuous discussion about the need to engage the youth in the national narrative and

address the needs of this increasingly large demographic. Most discussion focuses on livelihoods,

and too little on the young as citizens, a not trivial issue in this patriarchal and age-dominated

society. The present policy brief, based on several year’s work by RAU, examines agency in the

youth and some of the impediments to this.

Policy Brief 3 of January 2021