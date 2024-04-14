Source: Youth move in to get slice of construction industry cake – The Standard

The Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) will next month officially launch its Youth Desk in a move meant to nurture young talent and foster innovation in the construction industry.

The Youth Desk initiative marks a pivotal moment for the ZBCA as it underscores the association’s commitment to empower the next generation of construction professionals and leaders.

With the construction industry poised for growth and development in Zimbabwe, the Youth Desk will play a crucial role in cultivating a pipeline of skilled and knowledgeable youths who will drive progress and innovation in the sector.

Scores of youth in the construction industry and seasoned contractors will engage with stakeholders at the launch set for the Harare International Conference Centre on May 3.

ZBCA Youth Desk chairperson Tamuka Chihota highlighted the importance of investing in the development of young talent to ensure the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of the construction industry.

“The launch of the Youth Desk represents our dedication to nurturing the talents and abilities of young people who are passionate about pursuing careers in construction,” he said.

“We believe that by providing youth with opportunities for training, mentorship, and professional development, we can empower them to become future leaders and innovators in our industry.”

According to Chihota, the Youth Desk would offer a wide range of programmes and activities tailored to the needs and interests of young people interested in pursuing careers in construction.

“These programmes may include vocational training workshops, apprenticeship opportunities, mentorship programs, networking events and educational seminars,” Chihota said.

“By engaging with industry professionals and experts, youth participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights, acquire practical skills, and build connections within the construction community.”

The launch event will also be graced by prominent figures including government ministers, captains of industry, and top government officials.

Chihota gave thumbs up to the parent association, ZBCA, for coming up with such an initiative.

“The establishment of the Youth Desk is a commendable effort to harness the potential of young talent and prepare them for future leadership roles in the construction sector,” he said.

“I applaud the ZBCA for their commitment to investing in the next generation of construction professionals.”

As Zimbabwe looks towards a future of economic growth and infrastructure development, initiatives like the ZBCA’s Youth Desk will play a vital role in shaping the trajectory of the construction industry, Chihota said.

“With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity, the Youth Desk is poised to become a driving force for positive change and progress in Zimbabwe’s construction sector,” he said.