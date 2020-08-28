Source: Youths must lead industrial revolution – Minister – NewsDay Zimbabwe

INFORMATION Communication Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere has challenged youths to pursue information technology studies and lead the country’s industrial revolution.

Speaking at the commissioning of a communication information centre (CIC) in Hwange yesterday, Muswere in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy Dingimuzi Phuti, said while the COVID-19 pandemic had stalled growth in other sectors, it had opened several opportunities in the ICT sector.

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

“Yes, it is true that the job market is shrinking, but for those with skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning and blockchain, the job market is actually expanding,” Muswere said.

“Knowledge in ICTs is replacing low quality and low income jobs with better quality and more rewarding jobs.

“I therefore, repeat my call for our youths to take up studies in ICTs so that they can occupy their rightful place in the emerging fourth industrial revolution. Information and communication technology is the driving force behind today’s digital economy. As government one of our key objectives is to build a knowledge-based economy, where knowledge, creativity and innovation will play an important role in generating and sustaining economic growth.”

Muswere said government had introduced free computer training at all CICs across the country to ensure no one was left behind.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) deputy director-general Alfred Marisa in a speech he read on behalf of his boss Gift Machengete said COVID-19 had caused tremendous digital transformations, including the opening of a virtual space.

“The roll out of CICs, therefore, excites me as such centres ensure that no one is left behind in the virtual world — such centres ensure that rural communities are at par with cities in terms of access to information.”

ICT permanent secretary Samuel Kundishora said technology was the most portent tool in the COVID-19 era.Muswere donated 20 computers to two schools in Hwange district.